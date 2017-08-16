Bangladesh vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell alters bowling action to boost chances of selection in Test series

Glenn Maxwell is hoping this change will help him nail down a permanent spot in Australia's Test squad.

In a bid to improve his chances of featuring in the starting eleven for the two-Test series against Bangladesh, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had decided to alter his bowling style.

According to a report on ESPNcricinfo, Maxwell has made his delivery stride shorter, which he believes will help him in getting more drift and dip during the course of his bowling.

"I've shortened my bowling stride a little bit to make sure that I've got that drop on the ball and that I'm getting the shape that I actually want," said Maxwell, who returned to the longest format in the third match of the four-Test series against India earlier this year.

Australia have some question marks over their final eleven to deal with, after they lost in their last Test series in the subcontinent against India. They are expected to go in with two frontline spinners in Nathan Lyon and Ashton Agar, with Mitchell Swepson as the third spin option. While Matthew Wade is the designated wicket-keeper for the tour, it is also reported that Peter Handscomb could be asked to take up gloves to open up that one spot.

This is where Maxwell's off-spin bowling could be of help to Australia.

"I could understand why I wasn't bowling at certain stages. I suppose coming into this tour, I'm hoping that I can show that I've put a lot of work into my bowling and I can get that opportunity," said Maxwell.

Australia begin the two-Test series against Bangladesh on 27 August in Fatullah, with the second Test to be played at Chittagong from 4 September. View More