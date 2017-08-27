Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st Test: All-round Shakib Al Hasan Stars on Day 1

Shakib scored 85 runs in Bangladesh's 260 and then took a wicket as Australia ended the day at 18/3, still training by 242 runs.

Dhaka: Shakib Al Hasan produced an all-round display – first with the bat and then the ball – to even out honours on day one of the first Test against Australia at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, here, on Sunday.

After being bowled out for 260 in their first innings, Bangladesh had Australia reeling at 18/3 at Stumps on Day One.

Skipper Steven Smith and Matt Renshaw were batting at scores of 6* and 3* respectively at the close of play, with Australia still trailing by 242 runs.

For the hosts, Shakib and Mehidy Hasan picked up one-one wicket while one Australian wicket fell through run-out.

Earlier, winning the toss and opting to bat, Bangladesh had a disastrous start as they lost three wickets at the score of 10. However, veterans Shakib (85) and Tamim Iqbal (71) steadied the ship with a much-needed 155-run stand.

Apart from the duo, none of the Bangladesh batsmen could stay long at the crease and fell prey to some brilliant bowling from the visitors.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon took 3/79, recalled Ashton Agar claimed 3-46 and pacer Pat Cummins also finished with figures of 3/63.

During the course of the inning, Lyon passed Richie Benaud’s mark of 248 wickets and went on to hit the 250 mark.