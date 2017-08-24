Bangladesh spinners better than Aussies on home soil: Shakib

Mirpur, Aug 24 (IANS) Bangladesh's experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday claimed their spin attack at home is better than their cricket rivals Australia.

Australia play two Tests in Bangladesh, the first starting on August 27.

"I think our spin attack is better than theirs," Shakib was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.

"Not in all conditions but in Bangladesh, we are better than them. Taijul Islam and Miraz (Mehidy) have been bowling well for some time now. I believe they will do something fantastic in this series."

Shakib backed left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and off-spinning all-rounder Mehidy Hasan, to do well against the Aussies.

"Taijul and Miraz are bowling well. Spinners like Raj bhai (Abdur Razzak) and (Mohammad) Rafique bhai were around in my early days," Shakib said.

"But there weren't pitches that helped wicket-taking, because we didn't really think about winning Test matches. Since now we are focused on winning, the pitches have also become more helpful for spinners."

Australia have experienced spinner Nathan Lyon, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, and legspinner Mitchell Swepson.

Shakib is on the cusp of completing a set of five-wicket hauls against all nine other Test countries. This feat has only been achieved by Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn and Rangana Herath.

"I have that in mind. I have four innings to do it so let's see, Shakib said. "It is more important to contribute, so if someone else takes a five-wicket haul it is good for the team. Taking wickets isn't really up to me.

"There are times when I don't get a single wicket despite bowling very well. And then there are times when I got wickets by not bowling well. Bowling [in] partnerships is also essential, so we have to keep that in mind too."

--IANS

dm/pur/bg