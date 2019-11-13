Bangladesh Skipper doesn't consider Indian pace attack a 'threat'

Ahead of the 1st test match with Team India, Bangladesh cricket test team skipper Mominul Haque said that Indian pace bowlers are not a threat for his team. Rather than a challenge, facing Indian pace bowlers will be an opportunity for his team. "I don't think pace bowlers are threat, it will be a good challenge and opportunity for everyone, I always think like that," he added. The two test matches will be played in Indore and Kolkata on November 14 and 22 respectively. India will host their first ever pink-ball test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22. All eyes are already on the second test between India and Bangladesh.