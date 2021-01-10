Bangladesh Revokes Freedom Fighter Status of Mujibur Rahman's Fugitive Killer, 51 Others

The Bangladesh government has cancelled freedom fighter certificates of 52 persons, including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's fugitive killer Risaldar (suspended) Moslehuddin Khan, Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Huq said on Sunday.

A gazette notification was issued on January 5 cancelling their certificates, Huq told IANS, adding that the notification is available on the ministry's website.

The Minister also said that within the next December 16, they will finalise the list of members of the 'Razakars', 'Al-Badr', 'Al-Shams', the auxiliary forces of Pakistan Army then.

The Liberation War Affairs ministry had issued a notification as per the recommendation of 70th meeting of National Freedom Fighters Council, under the National Freedom Fighters Council Act 2002, more than seven months after the publication of the new list of freedom fighters.

As per the notification, Khan, one of the fugitive killers of Bangabandhu, is among the 52 people who were stripped of titles.

On June 7 last year, the Bangladesh government issued a notification cancelling the certificates of 1,181 freedom fighters following the recommendation of the 66th meeting of the National Freedom Fighters Council.

On June 2, 2020, it formally included 1,256 more people in the list of freedom fighters after scrutinising around 150,000 applications following the decision of the meeting.

Moslehuddin Khan, a key conspirator convicted for assassinating Bangladesh's founding father most of his family members, reportedly died in his dwelling at North 24 Parganas of India on January 10 last year.

According to the media, he was living there with the family of Parosh Chandra Adhikari for long disguising his identity. He was going under the name 'Samir Kumar Dutta' alias 'Dutta Doctor'.

Talking with Mamata Adhikari of the family, media confirmed that he was living with them till his death. Earlier, there were reports in some sections of Indian media that he had been handed over to Bangladesh.