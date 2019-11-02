Bangladesh have quality in their squads to beat any team: Rohit Sharma

Stand-in India Skipper Rohit Sharma has been cleared to lead out the side against Bangladesh in the first T20I on November 03. While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Rohit said, "Bangladesh is a very good team. All these years we have seen how they have performed. They have quality in their squads to beat any team." India will play the first T20I match against the Bangladesh on November 03 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.