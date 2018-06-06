Bangladesh prepares for second satellite launch: PM

Dhaka, June 6 (IANS) The Bangladeshi government is preparing to launch the country's second satellite following the successful placement of the first one last month.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the announcement during a question-answer session at the Parliament on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

She said preparations were on for the country's second communication satellite "Bangabandhu-2".

"We need to have a second satellite so that it can replace the first one when it becomes obsolete. And we've to prepare from now on as the process for a satellite takes at least five to six years to complete."

She said Bangladesh will go for "Bangabandhu-3" after the second one.

On May 12, the country launched its first "Bangabandhu-1" satellite.

The launch made Bangladesh the 57th nation in the world and fourth in South Asia after India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to own a satellite.

