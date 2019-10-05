Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina meets President Kovind in Delhi

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met President Ramnath Kovind on October 05. The meeting was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Hasina is on her 4-day visit to India.Earlier, Bangladeshi PM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the bilateral meeting, India and Bangladesh signed seven pacts and launched three projects. This was the first visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India since she came to power in Bangladesh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected for the second time. Ties between the two countries have been on an upswing in the last few years.