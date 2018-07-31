Bangladesh PM opens satellite ground stations

Dhaka, July 31 (IANS) Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday officially opened two ground stations for "Bangabandhu Satellite-1", the country's first.

The ground stations are located at Gazipur's Telipara and at Bethbunia in Rangamati district, the Daily Star reported.

Hasina inaugurated the stations via video conferences with officials from Bangabandhu International Conference Centre also known as Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka.

The satellite was launched on May 11 from Florida. The launch made Bangladesh the 57th nation in the world and fourth in South Asia after India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to own a satellite.

--IANS

soni/vm