Bangladesh Pic Shared With a Misleading UP Population Bill Context

As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the state's population policy 2021-2030 on 11 July and said that population control was the need of the hour, an image showing a differently-abled man having eight children is being shared on social media.

However, we found that the image was taken in 2017 in Bangladesh and is being falsely linked to the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021.

CLAIM

Supreme Court advocate Prashant Patel Umrao, who has often been called out for peddling misinformation, shared the image stating that the differently-abled man in the photo has eight children and questioned whether it is the responsibility of the government to provide them with food and employment, insinuating that the image is from India.

An archived version of the tweet can be found here.

Another user shared the image with a similar claim and added that it is necessary that the 'population control bill' comes into force in India.

An archived version of the tweet can be found here.

Several social media users, including National Executive Member of BJP's Kisaan Morcha Amit Dixit, shared the image with a similar claim and the archived versions can be found here, here and here.

WHAT WE FOUND

We conducted a reverse image search and found the viral photo on Alamy. The photo was captured on 6 March 2017 and the caption stated that it was taken at Cox's Bazaar in Bangladesh's Chittagong.

The text along with the image read, "A family portrait of Mohammad Alamgir (40) who became disabled due to polio. He fled with his family from recent violence over Muslims in Myanmar; takes shelter in Kutupalong newly expanded refugee camp, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. (sic)"

Next, we found the image in an international photography magazine, 'Dodho' in a photo story titled 'Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh' by Probal Rashid. Rashid is a documentary photographer and photojournalist working in Bangladesh.

Evidently, an image from Bangladesh was falsely linked to the recently unveiled draft of the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021.

WHAT DOES THE DRAFT OF POPULATION CONTROL BILL SAY?

On the occasion of World Population Day, on 11 July, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the state's population policy 2021-2030 and announced its implementation.

The draft of the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021, which is available on the UP government's website has promotions to incentivise families that choose to limit their children to two. This includes suggesting tax rebates for families with two or less children.

While there are incentives for those with two or lesser kids, there are disincentives for those with more. If you have more than two kids you will be debarred from applying for government jobs, recieving subsidies or contesting local body polls. If you are already a government employee, the implementation of this policy would mean that you will be barred from getting promotions.

