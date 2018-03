Bangladesh opt to field against India

Colombo, March 14 (IANS) Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to field against India in the Nidahas Trophy T20 tournament at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Wednesday.

Both the teams made one change each with India including pacer Mohammed Siraj in place of Jaydev Unadkat while Bangladesh included Abu Hider Rony in place of Taskin Ahmed.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah (Captain), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

