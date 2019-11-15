Bangladesh needs structural changes to progress in Test cricket: Coach Russell

While addressing a press conference in Indore, Bangladesh Coach Russell Domingo on team's record in Test matches said, "Bangladesh record in Test match cricket is not good and they need a gracing if they want to become serious Test team we need structural changes in the team. Hopefully we can make these changes and make these progressions to going forward." India lead by 343 runs in the 1st Test of second day. India was at 493/6 at the end of play on day two.