Bangladesh makes hat-trick as it lifts Subroto Cup U-17 Girls

Subroto Cup International Football Tournament of U-17 Girls concluded at Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi on September 06. Subroto Cup is Asia's largest youth football meet. The tournament saw participation of 112 teams, including 16 international teams. Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishtan (BKSP) thrashed Nilmani English School, Manipur, 4-0 in the final of the Diamond jubilee edition of Subroto Cup (under-17 girls). The tournament is organised by the Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society under the aegis of Air Force Sports Control Board and is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Human Resource Development and the Sports Authority of India.