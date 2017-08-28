Bangladesh Lead Australia by 88 Runs on Day 2 of Dhaka Test

Shakib's five-for put Bangladesh in the driver seat in the opening Test of the series against Australia after they bowled out the visitors for 217 and reached 45/1 to take an 88-run first-innings lead on day two.

Dhaka: Bangladesh put themselves in the driver seat in the opening Test of the series against Australia after they bowled out the visitors for 217 and then reached 45/1 to take an 88-run first-innings lead on day two here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Monday.

Tamim Iqbal and Taijul Islam were at the crease on 30* and 0* respectively at stumps.

It would have been a big advantage for the hosts to go no loss into Day 3 had it not been for that brain-fade moment from Soumya Sarkar (15) in the penultimate over of the day.

Sarkar strangely attempted to belt Aston Agar back over his head and in the process lost his wicket, thus giving visitors a sigh of relief towards the end of the day’s play.

Earlier, starting the day at 18/3, the visitors lost the wicket of skipper Steve Smith very early in the session. Also, Test newcomers Matthew Renshaw (45), Peter Handscomb (33) and Glenn Maxwell (23) all missed chances to put the visitors in command.

A 49-run partnership for the ninth-wicket between Agar (41*) and Pat Cummins (25) rescued the visitors after they lost their three most experienced batsmen 12 overs into their first innings.

For Bangladesh, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, playing 50th Test, claimed his 16th career five-wicket haul and helped his side on course of a dramatic victory against Australia.

Shakib, who contributed with a valuable 85-run knock in Bangladesh’s first innings, now has five-fors against every other Test-playing nation.

Besides the allrounder, teenage sensation Mehedi Hasan also scalped 3/62. In fact, the teenage sensation was the one, who made the second day’s initial and most important breakthrough – that of Smith.

With wicket deteriorating at such a brisk rate, the hosts would be eyeing to set anything above 300 as a target for the visitors and then apply pressure with their spin attack.