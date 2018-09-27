Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan will miss the Asia Cup final

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will miss the Asia Cup final against India. He flew back to his home country after aggravating his long-standing finger injury. The Bangladeshi batsman was ruled out from the Asia Cup Super Four fixture against Pakistan on Wednesday and boarded the flight back to Dhaka on the same day, meaning he will miss out on the Asia Cup final against India on Friday. The injury period means that Shakib will is also likely to miss out on the home series against Zimbabwe which is scheduled from September 30 to October 14. Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 37 runs on Wednesday to secure a place in the final of the Asia Cup.