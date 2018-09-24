Bangladesh chooses Irrfan Khan's 'No Bed of Roses' for Oscars

Global star Irrfan Khan's 'No Bed of Roses' has entered the Oscars race. The film has been chosen by Bangladesh as its Academy Awards entry under the foreign-language category. An India-Bangladesh co-production, the film premiered at the 2017 Shanghai film festival, Moscow film festival, Vancouver film festival, and Busan film festival confirmed The Hollywood Reporter. In the film, Khan essays the role of a successful film-maker, Javed Hasan, who faces a midlife crisis when he has a tryst with his daughter's childhood friend, Parno Mittra, causing a national scandal. Bangladeshi actor Rokeya Prachi plays the role of his wife while Nusrat Imrose Tisha plays the role of his daughter. The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24, 2019.