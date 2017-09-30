Bangladesh: BSF-BGB exchange sweets on the occassion of Vijayadashmi

Heponi Kashi, the company's commander of the Hili BSF said, hope good relations between the two forces continue in the future.

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) greeted their Indian counterpart - Border Security Force (BSF) with sweets at the Hili Border of Dinajpur district in Bangladesh.

The BSF also extended their wishes to BGB.

Durga Puja is the biggest festival of Hindu-Bengalis. The Puja ended on Saturday evening with immersion of Durga idols amid fervour.

After exchanging sweets BGB Hili ICP camp commander Subedar Mahbub Alam said, "We have always exchanged greetings on different national days and religious festivals in India and Bangladesh to maintain brotherhood and harmony.'

Heponi Kashi, the company's commander of the Hili BSF said, hope good relations between the two forces continue in the future.

BOAT RACE ON PUJA FESTIVAL

A boat race was held in Patuakhali the southern district of Bangladesh, on the occasion the Vijayadashami.

The race was held on Saturday afternoon with the title 'Religion is personal but festivals are for all'.

The boat race started from the end of Patuakhali Bridge on the Laukathi river and ended at the Donaghan Bamghat of Lohalia river.

Kalipada Roy and his team of Akhbarabari Puja temple, won the competition.

All the participating parties were felicitated by Mohd Shafiqul Islam, mayor of Patuakhali municipal.