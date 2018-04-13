Bangladesh breaks India's Guinness World record in cleaning

Dhaka, April 13 (IANS) As many as 15,000 Bangladeshi people participated in a cleaning drive in capital Dhaka on Friday, the last day of Bangla calendar year 1424, and managed to break a Guinness World Record set in India.

The event was organised by Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and had representatives from the Guinness World Records in attendance, Xinhua reported.

DSCC Mayor Sayeed Khokon last week urged the Dhaka dwellers to participate in the two-hour-long mass cleaning program which is aimed at raising awareness among people to make the city a clean and healthy one.

The sweeping programme started at 9.00 a.m. on Friday a day before Pahela Baishakh or Bengali New Year 1425 which falls on April 14.

Khokon had earlier said it was not possible to keep the city clean by a few of "us" only. "Everybody is equally responsible to keep this city clean. We'll enter Bengali new year 1425 through cleaning our city."

A similar event organised by India's Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) in May last year had seen the participation of 5,000 people.

