The question came a day after Banerjee referenced a letter written by Saradha scam kingpin Sudipta Sen in which he claimed that Adhikari had taken Rs 6 crores from him. Abhishek, a senior leader of the TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, had said, "Everyone saw who took money (in the Narada sting operation) wrapped in a newspaper on television screen.”