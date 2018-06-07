Bangladesh appoint Steve Rhodes as head coach

Dhaka, June 7 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday unveiled former England wicketkeeper Steve Rhodes as the national team's new head coach.

Rhodes, a former Worcestershire coach, said he was proud to be offered the job as well as being recommended by Gary Kirsten, in what will be his first stint as an international head coach.

His contract will run until the end of the World T20 in 2020.

"I am proud that Gary Kirsten, a very respected cricketing figure, put my name forward. The temptation straightaway was to say, 'yes, of course'. It didn't take long at all to show my interest to coach this wonderful country."

Rhodes said he hoped that his overall experience in cricket would help the Bangladesh team.

"I am very lucky to be involved in some of England's preparations which include their tour to Bangladesh in 2016," Rhodes said.

"I have had a flavour of international coaching. There's not a lot of difference in how you go about your coaching, but obviously the international programme is quite heavy.

"Trying to keep the boys up for the game isn't easy to do. Ultimately, I feel as though I am qualified now. You can see I have grey hair, which tends to mean you've gone through hard times. Hopefully my experience will be of real value to the Bangladesh team."

Kirsten, who coached India to World Cup success in 2011, was roped in by the BCB as a consultant to help them find a new head coach after Sri Lankan Chandika Hathurusingha stepped down in October after a successful three-year stint.

