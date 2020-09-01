Bangla Sahib Gurdwara Opens Affordable Dispensary, Serves 1 Lac People On Day One

These days, medicine is in high demand because of not just the COVID-19 pandemic but just a general paranoia of even the most common of illnesses.

In this time of need then, Delhi’s Bangla Sahib Gurdwara opened up a pharmacy inside the religious place and is offering medicine at an affordable rate.

The pharmacy was inaugurated by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) who also set the whole thing up on Saturday.

Bhupinder Singh Bhullar, a DSGMC executive member, explained their reasoning behind opening the pharmacy.

He stated that “Amid the pandemic, many families are facing financial problems. Just as we give free food in langar, we decided to give medicines at discounted, wholesale rates. There is zero profit for us. If this is a success, we will open more such pharmacies in other gurdwaras.”

Reports do state that in order to buy medicine, customers need a prescription, otherwise they will not be eligible to buy medicine from there.

The dispensary opens its gates from 10 a.m. in the morning and stays that way till 8 p.m. in the evening. There are even plans for extending the working hours of the pharmacy so that more people can get the medicine they need.

The people behind it also want to eventually make the medicine completely free of cost, but for the time being, are giving it at the factory price.

Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa told ANI that they are selling their medicine at the factory price which is usually lower than the maximum retail price (MRP).

According to reports, on the very first day of its opening, the dispensary served almost 1 lakh people.

