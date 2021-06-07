Bangalore-Mysore 10-Lane Expressway Expected To Roll Out Till February 2022

The coronavirus pandemic has not stopped countries’ development in terms of building basic infrastructures like highways and expressways. India has already set a record for highway construction in the current fiscal year as it has exceeded the target of 11,000 km (30 km/day). India is looking to touch 40 km/day by the end of 2021.

On similar lines, the construction of a 10-lane expressway between Mysuru and Bengaluru is going on very well. The total length of the expressway is around 117 KM and is divided into two packages. NHAI Contractor Patel Infrastructure Sets World Record for Maximum Amount of Road-Paving Concrete Laid in 24 Hours During Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway's Construction.

10 lane Expressway between Bangalore and Mysore

The 10-lane expressway between Bangalore and Mysore is being constructed in two packages. The construction work for the two packages began in May and December 2019 2019 respectively. Under package 1, construction of 56 KM of the road from Bangalore to Nidagatta is going on. Whereas, construction of 61 KM of the road from Nidagatta to Mysore is taking place under package 2. Around 67.5% of work is done in Package 1 and 50.5% of work is done in Package 2 by April end.

By-pass roads for Bidadi, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya, and Srirangapatna are also included in the construction of the 10 lane expressway between Bangalore and Mysore. The highway comprises a six-lane access-controlled carriageway for traffic and a two-lane service road on either side which will benefit the local traffic.

Dilip Buildcon Limited is constructing the expressway with an outlay of 7400 Cr and the deadline for completing the project is February 2022. The expressway will reduce the travel time between Mysuru and Bengaluru from 180 minutes to 90 minutes.

NHAI added 1,470 km of national highway in April and May

The National Highway construction in the country is on rapid growth. During the pandemic and among several restrictions, National highway construction in India has increased by more than 73 percent. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), India has added another 1,470 km of national highways in the last two months.