Banarasi industry affected due to coronavirus as silk import from China decreases

The business of world famous Banarasi saree is affected due to coronavirus. The industry is affected as the silk imported from China has been banned in wake of COVID-19 outbreak. A lot of factories are abandoned in Varanasi. The business has been directly affected by the disease. A businessman said, "The business has been badly affected. We do not get silk and all the system is shut down. All the weavers are jobless." China's Wuhan was earlier epicenter of the deadly disease. That's the reason industries depending on China are rocked. India has witnessed around 137 positive cases so far.