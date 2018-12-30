Ban on paddler Soumyajit Ghosh lifted

Kolkata, Dec 30 (IANS) Former national champion and international paddler Soumyajit Ghosh can now return to the mainstream of national and international table tennis after the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) decided to revoke his suspension, handed out in March this year.

The members of Executive Board of TTFI which met here during the ongoing 11Sports 80th Junior and Youth National Championships considered his representation and rescinded the ban with immediate effect, allowing him to participate in all national and international tournaments.

Ghosh was suspended following allegations of rape against him by an ex-girlfriend.

The 25-year old tied the knot with his accuser earlier in the year after his career nose-dived owing to the crisis.

The withdrawal of suspension also means Ghosh is eligible to participate in the Senior Nationals at Cuttack, from January 4 to 9.

"I am thankful to the federation and all who have supported me during my bad times," Ghosh told IANS.

"I will have to get back in shape as soon as possible. I have contacted a few clubs in Europe and want to go back and play there again," Ghosh added.

