Ban on Chinese Apps an 'Impulsive Decision', People Will Lose Source of Income, Says TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

TMC Lok Sabha lawmaker and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan Juhi termed Centre’s decision to ban several Chinese Apps as "just an eye-wash" and an "impulsive decision".

Jahan’s statement came two days after the Union Home Ministry announced the ban 59 Chinese mobile applications in India, including popularly used TikTok and UC Browser.

"TikTok was just like any other social media platform for me to connect with my fans and audience. If it’s in national interest, I completely stand by the ban. But banning a few Chinese apps is just an eye-wash by the Central government and an impulsive decision," her statement read.

Raising questions over the repurcussions of the ban, Jahan wrote, "What about the Chinese investments in companies which came out with the PM's picture in front page ads post demonetisation? What was achieved through diplomacy and visits by the PM? Also, what about the content creators, who have lost their means of earning a monthly income to run households now?"

"These questions remain unanswered. Also, the government has to take steps to move away from Chinese supply chains without adding to inflation and putting pressure on the common man's pockets," she added.

On free ration to the poor and needy, she later tweeted, "While @narendramodi ji & @AmitShah ji continue to be hungry for votes, @MamataOfficial has decided to eradicate hunger from Bengal by providing free ration to all till June 2021."

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress gave tickets to 17 women and Nusrat was among one of them. Despite no prior political experience, she gave a good fight to BJP’s Sayantan Basu and won by 3,50,369 votes from Basirhat constituency.

Jahan had the second highest victory margin in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.