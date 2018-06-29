Baloch activists hold anti-CPEC protest in Germany

Baloch activists staged a protest march in Berlin, Germany to demand suspension of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in Balochistan. The protest was part of a worldwide campaign launched by the Free Balochistan Movement. They have organised protests in the UK, Germany, Netherlands and US to make the international community aware of exploitation of their resources by Pakistan and China. The FBM activist campaign started on June 24 in London and ended on June 28 in Germany. The aim of the protest was to highlight ongoing Pakistani state atrocities against Baloch people including enforced disappearances, latest surge in abduction of Baloch women and children, and expulsion of Baloch from their native towns and village on CPEC route in the name of development. Speakers termed CPEC as 'East India Company' in Balochistan and chanted 'China go back, China leave Balochistan and China hands off Balochistan.'