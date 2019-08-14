Baloch Activists appeal India to raise Balochistan issue in UN

India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day on August 15. Speaking on this auspicious occasion Baloch Activist, Atta Baloch extended his wishes to Indian brothers and sisters. "I wish a Happy Independence Day to all my Indian brothers and sisters, we appeal to India to please raise Balochistan issue in United Nations. The people of Balochistan are suffering genocide at the ends of Pakistani Military and Pakistan. India Baluchistan is bleeding, please be the voice of Balochistan." Meanwhile, "Indian is proud all around the world. We Baloch are thankful for their solidarity and their help we want them to raise their voice for free Balochistan we need their support."