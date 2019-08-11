Baloch activist urges world to wish 'Independence Day' instead of 'Eid Mubarak' to Balochis

Baloch human rights activist, Ashraf Sherjan has urged Baloch people to wish 'Happy Independence Day' instead of 'Eid Mubarak'. He said, "Because on 11 August 1947, Balochistan was declared as an independent state. Later on 27 March 1948, Pakistan occupied Kalat state at gun point and annexed Balochistan with Pakistan by military force." He further added, "I request my brother and sisters in India please stand and support the people of Balochistan to regain their freedom like the way India help and supported Bangladesh in 1970s.