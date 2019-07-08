Use ballot papers for upcoming election: Raj Thackeray urges EC

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray wrote to Election Commission of India urging the polling agency to go back to ballot paper instead of EVM in coming elections in Maharashtra. He also question marked on Bharatiya Janata Party's changed behavior over Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. While taking to media persons in Delhi, Raj Thackeray said, "We request Election Commission to go back to ballot papers and appeal to have assembly election in Maharashtra with ballot papers only."