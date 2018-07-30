'Balle Balle' to be staged at Kingdom of Dreams

Gurugram, July 30 (IANS) After a successful run in Mumbai, "Balle Balle", an Indian wedding musical theatrical show, will now be staged at the Kingdom of Dreams here starting August 11.

The Broadway-style Bollywood theatrical is a hilarious heartfelt delight about the chaos of love and arranged marriages. This two-hour show features actors and performers from across the country, singing iconic Bollywood songs as they simultaneously entertain the audience with their performances, costumes, visuals and choreography.

The show has been directed by Viraf Sarkari and produced by Andre Timmins, Sabbas Joseph and Sarkari.

"'Balle Balle' was launched in Mumbai on November 10, 2018 and has had a successful run of over a 100 shows. Moving to Kingdom of Dreams, Gurugram, was a strategic decision as 'Balle Balle' is designed to be a touring show," Sarkari, director and co-founder of Wizcraft International Entertainment, said in a statement to IANS.

"We want audiences across India and the world to experience the magic of 'Balle Balle'. Kingdom of Dreams is the ideal venue for a large format musical and this part of India is known to celebrate the grandest weddings full of song, dance and 'dhamaka'," he added.

Kingdom of Dreams and Wizcraft previously featured theatrical shows - "Zangoora - The Gypsy Price" and "Jhumroo".

