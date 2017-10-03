Bale to miss Wales's two World Cup qualifiers due to injury

London, Oct 3 (IANS) Wales have been dealt a big blow with talisman Gareth Bale set to miss their next two 2018 World Cup qualifiers due to injury, the Football Association of Wales announced on Tuesday.

The Real Madrid forward will not take part in the upcoming matches against Georgia in Tbilisi on Friday nor three days after against the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff, reports Efe.

"The Football Association of Wales can confirm that Gareth Bale will miss the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Republic of Ireland," the federation said in a statement.

Bale, who joined the national team camp on Monday, did not play against Espanyol in a La Liga match due to an injury he sustained against Borussia Dortmund in a UEFA Champions League match.

"Following dialogue with Real Madrid, Bale was sent for a scan and results confirmed that he wouldn't be fit to feature," the federation added.

Barnsley's striker Tom Bradshaw has been called up to replace him in the important upcoming matches.

Wales hold Group D's second spot with 14 points, four behind Serbia, the leader, and one ahead of the Republic of Ireland.

The first team of each of the nine groups qualifies directly to the 2018 World Cup, while the best eight second placed teams will have to go through a playoff to earn a place.

