Bale & Benzema under spotlight as Real Madrid take on Levante

Madrid, Sep 8 (IANS) Real Madrid go back into action in the La Liga football championship on Saturday when they entertain recently promoted Levante.

Real Madrid go into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw at home versus Valencia following a game in which they created but missed several chances to have taken all three points, reports Xinhua news agency.

Those chances which were mainly missed by strikers Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale have placed the pair under the spotlight with Bale booed by a section of the fans in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

A fortnight away on successful international duty with Wales could have done much to have given Bale a much-needed confidence boost and he is almost certain to be included in Zinedine Zidane's starting 11, but he knows that the fans are unlikely to forgive any errors.

With Cristiano Ronaldo still suspended following his ending off in the Spanish Supercup, Benzema is also likely to start alongside Marco Asensio, while captain Sergio Ramos is back in defense after missing the Valencia game through suspension.

Real Madrid are back in European action in midweek as they start their campaign for a third Champions League title in three seasons and it will be interesting to see if Zidane rotates his squad for the Levante match.

Summer arrivals Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos have still to taste league action this season and could get their chance, if not in the starting 11, then at least from the bench and it is a fact that with such a wealth of talent in his squad, Zidane's most difficult task this campaign could be keeping all of his players happy.

Levante meanwhile are unbeaten on their return to the top-flight after a season in the second division and have looked to be a solid and spirited side as shown by their fightback from 0-2 down to claim a 2-2 draw at home against Deportivo la Coruna a fortnight ago.

They will be without Jose Luis Morales, who was sent off in that game and his trickery on the wing will be missed. But after seeing how their neighbours Valencia claimed a point in the last game in the Bernabeu, they will hope they too can frustrate the champions and increase the pressure on Bale and Benzema.

