Balbir Singh Sr would have jumped in joy had he been alive: daughter Sushbir

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3-min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI) Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr lived his life for the sport and would have jumped in joy had he been alive to witness the national team's historic bronze-medal winning feat at Tokyo Olympics, his daughter Sushbir Kaur said on Thursday.

The Indian men's hockey team scripted history at Tokyo, claiming an Olympic medal after 41 years, following a thrilling 5-4 win over a plucky Germany in the bronze medal play-off.

'He would have been very happy. He would have jumped in joy,' Kaur told PTI.

'When our family was watching the match on TV, I turned around and looked at the chair where he used to sit with us and watch every match involving Indian hockey team.

'He used to keenly watch the game and enjoy exciting moments. He lived his life for hockey. For him, the national flag and tricolour were his life.' Balbir Singh Sr, one of India's greatest hockey players who won three Olympic gold medals in a stellar career, had passed away here in May 2020 at the age of 96 after battling multiple health issues.

While the Indian men's team claimed a bronze, its women counterparts are also one step away from returning with a medal as Rani Rampal and co faces Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off on Friday.

Kaur said: 'This is a new chapter for Indian hockey. Because this will encourage budding talent. Had our performance not been good in this Olympics, it would have dealt a blow.

'If hockey gets more popular, it will attract more sponsors, which will further help the game,' she added.

The Indians showed great determination as they made a memorable comeback, fighting back from a two-goal deficit to turn the match in their favour after being 1-3 down.

'The good thing in this team is that it has a very good fighting spirit and the comeback spirit is there and it does not get bowed down under pressure,' Kaur said.

She recalled many interactions which her father had with the Indian hockey team members, including the junior talent from time to time.

'Whenever he used to meet budding talent, he used to tell them to work hard and win games, telling them that it will bring them honour. Dream big, aim high, work hard and think positive, he used to say. He also used to tell them that the spot at the top is always vacant,' she said.

In the match, Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes), Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the goal getters for India.

Kaur recalled that during a hockey event many years ago, Balbir Singh Sr had met Harmanpreet and had praised him for his talent.

'At that time, Harmanpreet used to wear No 1 jersey and we told him jokingly that Balbir ji used to wear No 13 jersey and look he created records. Now, even Harmanpreet wears number 13 jersey.

'I must say that all players in the current team are very good and they have bright future ahead,' she said.

One of the country's most accomplished athletes, Balbir Singh Sr was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across modern Olympic history.

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

He had scored five goals in India's 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Helsinki Games. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957.

That was the first time an athlete was conferred the prestigious civilian honour.

Singh's three Olympic gold medals came in London (1948), Helsinki (1952) as vice-captain, and Melbourne (1956) as captain.

He was also the manager of India's only World Cup-winning side in 1975. PTI SUN VSD ATK ATK

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • E-vehicles exempted from registration certificate fees

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday said it has issued a notification to exempt battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for issue or renewal of registration certificate.         In a statement, the ministry said it has also exempted battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for assignment of new registration marks.

  • 2 killed in lightning strike in Odisha

    Balasore (Odisha) Aug 3 (PTI) Two people were killed after lightning struck them in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, police said.

  • Maha: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Palghar; one held

    Palghar, Aug 3 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have seized banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh from a truck and arrested one person, an official said on Tuesday.

  • Nashik sees 97 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 102 recoveries

    Nashik, Aug 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,02,824 on Tuesday with the addition of 97 cases, while the day also saw three deaths and 102 recoveries, an official said.

  • Terrorists attack police party in J-K's Srinagar, 2 including cop injured

    Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], August 3 (ANI): Terrorists attacked a police party in Khanyar at the Shiraaz Chowk area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

  • 5.2 magnitude quake jolts Greece's Mandraki

    Nisyros [Greece], August 3 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 29 kilometer south of Mandraki, Greece at 12.38 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

  • Huge Blast Rocks Afghanistan Capital

    The blast sent a thick plume of smoke into the sky and came as the Taliban pressed on with their campaign to capture three regional capitals over the past few days.

  • Tokyo Olympics: Day 11 Medal tally

    Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

  • College student drowns in waterfalls in Karnataka

    Mangaluru, Aug 3 (PTI) A 19-year-old engineering student, who was on a visit to Arbi falls in Udupi district was swept away in the waters on Tuesday, police sources said.

  • Pentagon Reopens After Lockdown Due to Gunshots Fired Near Metro

    A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to police activity.

  • 140 new Covid cases in J-K, 3 more die

    Srinagar, Aug 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 140 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of infected people to 321865, while three fatalities due to the disease in the last 24 hours pushed the toll to 4,384, officials said.

  • Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive

    A first-generation British national of Sri Lankan descent, Veerasingham, 51, is the first woman, first person of color and the first person outside the United States to lead the AP. She will be the fourteenth leader of the 175-year-old U.S. news agency and since February has been its executive vice president and chief operating officer, the AP said. She has been with the company for 17 years, leading it through the pandemic as its chief revenue officer.

  • Delhi records maximum temperature of 34 deg C

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The mercury settled at 34 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Tuesday, officials said.

  • New York Governor Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, report finds; he vows not to resign

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York Governor Andrew Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to 11 women in violation of the law, the state's attorney general said on Tuesday, prompting local prosecutors to launch a criminal investigation and reigniting calls for him to resign or be impeached. The findings of a five-month investigation into allegations of sexual harassment found the governor created a "toxic" workplace and that his office illegally retaliated against the first accuser to go public. After state Attorney General Letitia James unveiled the probe's conclusions, President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats called on the party's one-time star to resign.

  • Opposition's conduct an 'insult' to Parliament: PM Modi at BJP meet; TMC MP's 'papri chaat' remark sparks row

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) With no let up in protests by opposition MPs in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday deprecated their conduct like tearing of papers and hurling derogatory remarks at the government comparing the speedy passage of bills to making 'papri chaat', and accused them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution.

  • PolicyBazaar IPO: Analysing The Key Risks

    PolicyBazaar, among the oldest online insurance portals in India, has filed for an IPO (initial public offering) of Rs 6,017 crore. Online portals like PolicyBazaar save customers the hassle of logging in into the digital channels of multiple insurance companies in order to find the cheapest policy.

  • 'China Repeatedly Covered Up Wuhan Lab Leak of Coronavirus, WHO Helped': US GOP Report

    The report by United States Republicans also blames the US through the roles of some scientists.

  • Sports Highlights

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report on Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland.

  • Dalit minor rape:Oppn targets Shah over law and order; DCW orders inquiry; Police say strict action taken against accused

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Opposition parties on Tuesday targeted Home Minister Amit Shah over the death of a nine-year-old Dalit girl following an alleged sexual assault, questioning the law and order situation in the national capital, even as the Delhi Police said strict legal action has been taken against the accused.

  • Expedite construction work of puzzle parking lots: SDMC mayor to officials

    New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Tuesday directed officials of the Engineering Department to expedite construction work of puzzle parking lots and other projects.