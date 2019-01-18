Give Balasaheb Ambedkar respectful share of seats, I don't need a single seat: Owaisi

While addressing a public gathering in Maharashtra's Nanded, president of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi said, "You say talks can be held with Prakash Ambedkar but not AIMIM. Listen Rahul Gandhi, listen Ashok Chavan I'm saying this to both Congress and Sharad Pawar, talk to my elder brother Balasaheb Ambedkar and give him a respectful share of seats, I don't need a single seat".