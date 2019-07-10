Balaji Telefilms apologises for Kangana's spat with journalist

In view of recent spat ensued between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and a journalist at a song launch of the film 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. Kangana on July 7 engaged in a heated argument with a reporter at the song launch event of the upcoming. In return, the Entertainment Journalists' Guild India demanded an apology from the actress. A meeting was also held with the film producer, Ekta Kapoor, concerning the same. Now, an apology has been issued by Balaji Telefilms and Ekta Kapoor on their twitter page. The producers also requested media fraternity to not let the incident dent the film's prospects. The movie 'Judgemental Hai Kya' will hit the screens, this year on July 26, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut in the lead.