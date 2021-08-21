Bakulban University will be Laboratory of NEP: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Bakulban University will be Laboratory of New Educational Policy, said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The education minister and Ashwin Vaishnav visited Puri and paid obeisance to Holy Trinity on Thursday. Due to Covid-19 restriction, ministers did not enter the temple and paid obeisance and offer Puja on Grand road (Badadanda) in front of Singhdwar of Shree Jagnnath Temple.

As Sakshigopala Bakulaban has played a special role in the field of education, the Center will provide full support to the Odisha University at Satyabadi of Puri.

Steps will be taken to provide internet access to 50,000 villages in the Odisha and to introduce engineering and medical courses in Odia. Steps have been taken to implement a new education policy in Odisha. “I have had the opportunity to try to fulfill Gopbandhu Das’s dream of an integrated education system,” said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

During his visit to Heritage City Puri, Union Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnav said the Center would take necessary steps to develop the Puri-Konark rail project.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently announced that 75 Vande Bharat Express trains will connect every corner of the country in 75 weeks of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

“Puri is one of the popular tourist and religious destinations in the world and assumes rich cultural importance. Already the Puri station development work is underway and bringing Vande Bharat Express to Puri is on the cards. We hope it will materialise soon,” said Vaishnaw.

The two Union ministers were also felicitated by the temple administration. In Evening Both the ministers received a warm welcome at state party office, Bhubaneswar. Senior Party Leaders and workers feliciated union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwin Vaishnav.​

​Earlier the day Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan received a grand welcome at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.​ BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, National Spokesperson Sambit Patra, State BJP President Samir Mohanty, Vice President Bhrugu Boxipatra along with senior leader and party workers welcomes the minister.

During the Jan Aashirwad Yatra, Pradhan will hold various programmes in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Khordha districts. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will travel to Rayagada district in Hirakhand Express on August 19. He will visit Koraput the next day and stay over there. The Minister is scheduled to visit Jeypore and Nabarangpur on August 21 and reach Bhawanipatna on August 22. The Railway Minister will reach Bhubaneswar from Bolangir by train on August 22 evening.

