Bajrang honoured with golden crown

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Asian Games gold medallist Bajrang Punia was felicitated by powerlifter Gaurav Sharma here on Wednesday.

Punia was presented with a gold crown worth Rs 6 lakh.

"I am honoured with the love I get from my country. I want to thank Gaurav bhai for such a lovely function. I will keep working hard for making my nation proud in international arena," Punia told IANS.

The function was organised by Indraprastha Shiksha and Khel Vikas Sangthan and Kamal Institute of Health and Advanced Technology. Chairman VP Tandon and president Dr Bharat Jha were also present on the occasion.

Gaurav said that athletes like Bajrang are helping in making India a sports hub.

"I think PM Modi ji and Rathore ji (sports minister) are really doing so much for the athletes. I am sure in coming events India will win more medals," he said.

