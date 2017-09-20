Baisoya leads at PGTI Players Championship

Noida, Sep 20 (IANS) Delhis Honey Baisoya posted a three-under 69 to establish a one-shot lead in round two of the PGTI Players Championship at Noida Golf Course here on Wednesday.

Baisoya's total read nine-under 135 at the halfway stage of the Rs 30 lakh golf event.

Round one leader Aman Raj (71) of Patna slipped to second place at eight-under-136.

The cut fell at three-over-147. A total of 57 professionals made the cut.

Baisoya (66-69) shot a 69 that helped him move up from overnight tied second to first place. Baisoya displayed the kind of form that saw him win at the Noida Golf Course earlier this year.

Bengaluru's Udayan Mane kept himself in contention as he closed the second round in third place at seven-under 137 total. Gurgaon's Shivendra Singh Sisodia was another shot back in fourth.

Vikrant Chopra was the highest-placed among the Noida golfers. He was tied fifth at five-under 139.

Noida golfers Amardip Sinh Malik (three-under 141) and Gaurav Pratap Singh (two-under 142) were placed tied 13th and tied 17th respectively.

Among the other Noida golfers who made the cut, were Dipankar Kaushal (tied 20th at one-under 143), Rahul Bajaj (tied 29th at even-par 144), Arjun Singh Chaudhri, Raju Singh and Vikram Rana (all in tied 47th at three-over 147).

