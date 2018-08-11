Bairstow, Woakes fifties puncture India in Lord's Test

London, Aug 11 (IANS) England rode on fluent half centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes to reach 230/5 and extend their lead over India to 123 runs at tea on the third day of the Lord's Test here on Saturday.

At the break, Bairstow (62 not out) and Woakes (55 not out) went back undefeated after adding 99 runs for the sixth wicket.

Resuming the post-lunch session at 89/4, England came back strongly with Bairstow forging a vital 42-run fifth wicket stand with Jos Buttler, who got a quickfire 22-ball 24, laced with four hits to the fence.

Buttler, however soon perished to Mohammed Shami, giving the pacer his third wicket of the day.

Thereafter, Woakes joined Bairstow in the middle and the duo kept frustrating the Indian bowlers with some risk-free batting, that saw them reach to their respective half centuries in no time.

Earlier, Indian bowlers dominated the opening session of the day by reducing England to 89/4 at lunch.

Alastair Cook (21), Keaton Jennings (11), debutant Ollie Pope (28) and skipper Joe Root (19) were the batsmen to have been dismissed, with England 18 runs behind India's first innings total.

Brief scores: England: 230/5 (Jonny Bairstow 62 not out, Chris Woakes 55 not out; Mohammed Shami 3/67) vs India 107.

