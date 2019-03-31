Bairstow, Warner Steal the Show as Twitter Continues to Mock RCB

David Warner continued his fairytale return to the Indian Premier League with an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls against struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite such heroics, Warner played second fiddle to Englishman Jonny Bairstow, who smashed his maiden IPL century on Sunday in Hyderabad.

The duo put up a first-wicket stand of 185 as Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli had no plan at his disposal to counter the explosive batting by the Sunrisers openers. All his bowlers were clobbered all-around the park. Bairstow accounted for 12 fours and 7 sixes while Warner hit 5 fours and 5 sixes.

It was only in the 17th over when the Royal Challengers managed to dismiss Bairstow but by then the damage was done. Bairstow had brough up his hundred in 52 balls.

Meanwhile, Warner and Bairstow became the first pair to post three consecutive century partnerships in the IPL.

While the Sunrisers’ openers went around with their business as usual, Twitter users couldn’t contain their excitement.

Batsmanship of the highest quality from @jbairstow21 & @davidwarner31 & some crafty bowling from @MohammadNabi007 & @sandeep25a & a really satisfying victory for us. May we carry on with this momentum & play our best game each day. Extremely Delighted with d performance #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/Gd22u8dqS7 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 31, 2019

What an exhibition of T20 batting from @davidwarner31 and @jbairstow21 . Entertainment level peak. What a comprehensive win for the @SunRisers , they look very dangerous #SRHvRCB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 31, 2019

That is a very special innings from Warner. It's 42° in Hyderabad right now. He's batted for the entire 20 overs. His dot ball percentage of 13% is the second lowest ever in an IPL hundred & his 13 twos are the second most ever in any IPL innings. #IPL #SRHvRCB — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 31, 2019

Johnny Johnny... hitting sixes? Yes papa #SRHvsRCB — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 31, 2019

Brilliant from Jonny Bairstow. The sound of his bat has been sensational — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 31, 2019

Warner’s in irrepresible form, Bairstow just a whit behind, Hyderabad’s opening pair is a nightmare for opposing teams — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 31, 2019

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were chasing a mammoth 232, were equally hapless with the bat. Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi spun a web around the Bangalore top-order as Parthiv Patel, Shimron Hetmyer and AB de Villiers went back to the dugout without troubling the scorers.

Virat Kohli, who could do no wrong with the bat few weeks back, also looked out of sorts. The skipper struggled to score at his regular pace and was finally packed off by Sandeep Sharma for 3 off 10 balls.

After that it was only formality for the both sides as Bangalore were never in the game. In the end Bangalore scored less than Bairstow, to dismissed for 113 as Sunrisers registered a 118-run win to go to the top of the table.

As it has been the trend since past seasons, Twitter wasn’t kind to the Bangalore team as more miseries piled on them.

One-sided in the end but so much entertainment before that #SRHvsRCB — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 31, 2019

Kohli and Moeen gone too, chalo #RCB ko vanakkam! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 31, 2019

What a game tonight @jbairstow21 and @davidwarner31 absolute carnage ?, @MohammadNabi007 top class bowing brother #srh . Up the orange army ! @SunRisers — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) March 31, 2019

That's that from Hyderabad. The @SunRisers win by a huge margin of 118 runs against the RCB?? pic.twitter.com/i1sgwuTgoh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2019

