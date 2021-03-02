Out on Bail in Molestation Case, UP Man Kills Survivor’s Father

A man who was out on bail in a sexual assault case allegedly shot dead the survivor’s father in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on Monday, 1 March.

Gaurav Sharma, the accused, was jailed for a month in 2018 after a molestation case was filed against him by the woman's father. He was granted bail by a local court after a month.

What Happened

An argument took place on Monday evening between the family of the survivor and the accused outside a village temple, reported news agency IANS. The survivor’s father succumbed to the gun shot injury on the way to the hospital, NDTV reported quoting the police.

Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said, "The man who died, had filed a case against Gaurav Sharma in July 2018 for molestation. The accused went to jail and got bail after a month. Since then, both families were hostile to each other. The wife and aunt of the main accused had gone to a village temple to pray where both daughters of the deceased were also present. The women had an argument. The accused – Gaurav Sharma – and the woman's father intervened and the argument between the men intensified. After this, Gaurav flew into a rage and called some boys from his family to the scene and shot at the man."

A video shot by local journalists outside local police station shows the survivor crying and pleading for justice. "Please give me justice... please give me justice. First, he molested me and now he has shot my father. He had come to our village. There were six-seven people. My father had no enmity against anyone. His name is Gaurav Sharma," she can be heard saying in the clip.

What Action Has Been Taken?

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take strict action in the matter. He has also given directions to invoke the National Security Act against all the accused involved in the case, reported news agency ANI.

थाना सासनी क्षेत्र के ग्राम नौजरपुर में ढाई साल पूर्व की रंजिश के चलते एक व्यक्ति को गोली मारने की घटना के सम्बन्ध में थाना सासनी पर सुसंगत धाराओ में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया । अभियुक्तो की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी कर कड़ी कानूनी कार्यवाही अमल में लायी जाएगी । pic.twitter.com/1IIkMKZxyg — HATHRAS POLICE (@hathraspolice) March 1, 2021

So far, one person, a family member of Gaurav Sharma, has been arrested in the case.

(With inputs from IANS, ANI, and NDTV)

