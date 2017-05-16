'Bahubali 2' movie gets 'A' certification in Singapore, finds film 'too violent for kids'!

'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' has surely become a mega hit in India and has made it the most liked movie of 2017. But it seems like the film is facing some serious trouble with the Singapore Censor Board. As the board has given 'Adult' (A) certification to the film and also tagged it as too violent for kids. Basically, which means nobody under the age of 16 can watch the film. Apparently, this has surprised Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani. While talking to a leading daily, Pahlaj said, "We granted Baahubali 2: The Conclusion a 'UA' with virtually no cuts. In Singapore, they found Baahubali too violent. The war scenes, especially of soldiers being beheaded, were taken to be excessively gruesome by their censor board. In many countries of Asia and Europe more Bollywood films get 'A' certificate than we do in India." "In India censorship is about pacifying sentiments rather than doing the right things. If we cut one shot of a beheading we are branded anti-religious. If we shorten the duration of a kiss we are prudes. And if we delete a shot of boy masturbating another boy (in Moonlight) we are branded homophobic," Pahlaj added. Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 has collected Rs 1425 worldwide and is inching towards Rs 1500-crore mark.