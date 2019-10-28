Badruddin Ajmal should not defame whole Muslim community: Manoj Tiwari on '2-child policy' row

Recently, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal said that Muslims will not listen to anyone and can produce as many children as they want. It came after Assam cabinet passed cleared 'two-child policy' where no person having more than two children would be eligible for government employment from January 2021 onwards. Speaking on the matter, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said, "This is a negative feeling and those who are saying so are defaming the Muslim community. I know a lot of Muslim families who are following 'Kam Parivar, Sukhi Parivar'. Do not impose the mentality of some people on everyone. Assam has come up with a positive way and a historic one. 'Hum do, Hamare do' is for everyone and not for a single community. One should oppose it if it was for a particular community." He further said, "Only Badruddin ji can tell his problem but Badruddin ji should not defame the whole Muslim community."