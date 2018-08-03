Badminton World: Saina, Ashwini-Satwik lose in quarters

Nanjing (China), Aug 3 (IANS) India's Saina Nehwal and the mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lost in the quarter-finals of the Badminton World Championships here on Friday.

Saina, the 10th seed, was outclassed by Spanish seventh seed and two-time world champion Carolina Marin, who cruised to a 21-6, 21-11 victory in 31 minutes to move into the last four round.

India also had disappointments in the mixed doubles, with the unseeded pair of Satwik and Ashwini falling to Chinese top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong 17-21, 10-21 in 36 minutes.

Later in the day, P.V. Sindhu and B. Sai Praneeth will be in action.

--IANS

pur/mr