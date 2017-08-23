Badminton World Championships: Sai Praneeth Scripts Stunning Comeback to Beat Anthony Ginting

After losing the first game 21-14, Praneeth hung in by a thread in the must-win second game

New Delhi: India’s B Sai Praneeth held his nerves in brilliant fashion to script a come-from-behind victory over Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting on Wednesday to move into the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The 19th-ranked Praneeth, who is the reigning Singapore Open champion, rallied brilliantly to defeat world No. 26 Indonesian 14-21, 21-18, 21-19 in the second-round men’s singles match.

In the pre-quarterfinal, Praneeth will take on either Germany’s Marc Zwiebler or Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen on Thursday.

The hour-and-12-minutes battle began with Ginting taking a mammoth 8-0 lead and then kept it going to reach 16-6 before winning the game easily.

The Indian got his act together in the second game, reaching a 7-4 and 11-9 advantage at the break. At 14-12, Praneeth took a medical timeout and on resumption Ginting went back into lead at 16-15. But Praneeth roar back into the contention to win the game and level the match at 1-1.

In the decider, Praneeth managed to grab a 6-2 lead but pendulum swung at the break when Ginting led 11-9. It looked all over for Praneeth as Ginting moved into the driver’s seat at 18-12.

But a gritty Praneeth erased the six-point deficit to grab two match points at 20-18. Anthony saved one but the Indian sealed the next to progress.

(With agency inputs)