Badminton World Championships Day 2 Round-up: PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth & Ajay Jayaram Win Respective Singles Matches

PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth and Ajay Jayaram off to a winning start at 2017 BWF World Championships as India remains unbeaten in singles

On day two of BWF World Championships 2017 Indian’s remained unbeaten in singles with PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth & Ajay Jayaram winning their respective matches. However, in doubles it was a mixed day for India. Here’s a look back at all that happened on second day of Badminton World Champions.

Singles

PV Sindhu looked impressive in her first match as the Rio Olympics silver medallist defeated South Korea’s Kim Hyo Min 21-16, 21-14 to make it to the next round. In men’s singles, Ajay Jayaram outplayed Luka Wraber 21-14, 21-12 while B Sai Praneeth defeated Hong Kong’s Wei Nan 21-18, 21-17 in a closely fought contest.

Mixed Doubles

India’s top ranked mixed doubles pair Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy progressed to next round as the defeated Yogendran Khrishnan and Prajakta Sawant, the Malaysian-Indo pair, 21-12, 21-19.

However, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and K. Maneesha lost to Mathias Christiansen and Sara Thygesen 20-22, 18-21. In other mixed doubles contest, Ashwini Ponnappa and B. Sumeeth Reddy lost to Chinese 13th seed Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping 17-21, 21-18, 5-21 in 58 minutes.

Women’s Doubles

In women’s doubles Meghana and Poorvisha lost to Piek and Muskens 13-21, 21-16, 21-8. On the other hand, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy defeated R Amelia and Anna Cheong 21-15, 21-13 to qualify for next round.

Men’s Doubles

India lost both it’s men’s doubles match with Chirag Shetty/Satwik Sairaj losing to Watanabe/Endo win 21-8, 21-12 and Ramchandran Shlok/Arjun M.R. going down against Su Cheng-heng/Liao Min-chun 21-14, 19-21, 21-14 in the last match of the day.