Badminton World Championships 2017: Sindhu, Saina Among Indians in Action on Day 4

New Delhi: As the BWF World Championships 2017 moves towards the business end, five Indians will feature in the singles draw on day four of the event on Thursday.

In the women’s draw, it will be Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, while on the men’s side Ajay Jayaram, Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth will take court in the pre-quarterfinals against their respective opponents.

Rio Olympics women’s singles silver medallists, Sindhu, will be up Cheung Ngan Yi and Saina will take on Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun.

India’s sixth match of the day will feature the mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy.

COMPLETE LIST OF MATCHES INVOLVING INDIANS ON DAY 4

The battles will get tougher and more intense as the shuttlers move towards the business end of #2017BWC Let's go, India! pic.twitter.com/NqJZklGFYt — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 24, 2017





Day 3 Recap

It was a victorious day for the Indian contingent at the singles’ events on Day 3 of the ongoing Badminton World Championships in Glasgow while the doubles’ pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy crashed out on Wednesday.

Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the third round, while Ponnappa and Reddy lost in the second round.

Saina, seeded 12th, took only 33 minutes to dismantle the unseeded Swiss Sabrina Jaquet and register a facile 21-11, 21-12 victory in the women’s singles second-round clash.

(With agency inputs)