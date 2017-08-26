Badminton World Championships 2017 Live Updates, Day 6: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Look to Seal Finals Berth

Saina Nehwal will be in action first. PV Sindhu's match scheduled later tonight

Indian female shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will play their respective semi-final matches as they aim to make it to the finals of the BWF World Championships. If Saina and Sindhu outplay their opponents, the Indian duo will face each other in the final. Meanwhile, both the players will be focusing on the current match at hand.

London Olympics bronze-medallist Saina made it to the semis after a hard fought contest against 16th seed Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland. Saina emerged victorious by 21-19, 18-21, 21-15. Saina is scheduled to face seventh-seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the first semi-final of women’s singles.

On the other hand, Rio Olympics silver-medallist Sindhu defeated Chinese opponent and fifth-seed Sun Yu 21-14, 21-9 in just 39 minutes to progress in the last-four. Sindhu will be in action later tonight as she faces another Chinese Chen Yufei in the last match of the day.

LIVE Updates

Order of play (Indians only)

Get ready for Saturday evening’s blockbuster PV Sindhu & Saina Nehwal will compete against tough opponents for a place in #2017BWC final pic.twitter.com/oG4DTCMqFv — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 26, 2017





On Friday, Kidambi Srikanth lost an opportunity to bring home long eluding medal in the men’s category at the World Championships. The 24-year-old lost faced a 14-21, 18-21 defeat at the hands of world number one Wan Ho in a match that lasted 49 minutes.