Badminton World Championships 2017 Live Streaming Day 7: How and Where to Watch PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Women’s Singles Final

This will be the seventh meeting between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara. The head to head record between the two is tied at three each

New Delhi: One final day of the World Badminton Championships, India’s PV Sindhu will look to clinch her maiden gold medal at the tournament. The Olympic silver medalist faces Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the final of women’s singles event.

Duration

It is the seventh and last day of the BWF World Championships. The tournament which started on August 21 in Glasgow, Scotland will conclude today.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

The World Badminton Championships will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD 1. It will be streamed online on Hotstar.

Sindhu vs Okuhara Preview

All eyes win be on Sindhu as she aims to clinch first gold medal at the BWF World Championships for India. Sindhu made it to the finals after defeating Chen Yufei of China 21-13, 21-10 in a match lasting just 48 minutes.

She now faces Okuhara who made it to the summit clash after registering impressive wins over Carolina Marina in quarterfinal and Saina Nehwal in semifinal. Saina had to settle for bronze following the defeat.

Head to head, Sindhu and Nozomi are tied at three each having faced each other six times so far. This will be a third medal for Sindhu, who is assured of at least a silver medal. She had to settle for bronze twice in the 2013 and 2014 editions.

This is the only second time that an Indian is in the finals of the BWF World Championships. In last edition, Saina made it to the final but had to settle for silver.