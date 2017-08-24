Badminton World Championships 2017 Live Streaming Day 4: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Ajay Jayaram in Action

Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the third round, while Ponnappa and Reddy lost in the second round on Day 3 of the Badminton World Championships 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland. Saina, seeded 12th, took only 33 minutes to dismantle the unseeded Swiss Sabrina Jaquet and register a facile 21-11, 21-12 victory in the women’s singles second-round clash. In a women’s doubles match, the unseeded Indian combine of Ashwini and Sikki lost to Denmark second seeds Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Christinna Pedersen 22-24, 21-17, 15-21 in an hour and 15 minutes.

Duration

The Championships will take place in Glasgow, Scotland from 21 to 27 August.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

The World Badminton Championships will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD 1. It will be streamed online on Hotstar.

On Day 4, in the pre-quarterfinals, Saina will meet South Korean second seed Sung ji Hyun, who brushed aside unseeded Indian Tanvi Lad 21-9, 21-19. In the men’s singles event, Ajay Jayaram will be pitted against Chen Long. The doubles duo of Pranaav Jerry Chopra/Reddy N Sikki will take on Praveen Jordan/Debby Susanto.

In the men’s singles on Day 3, Srikanth outplayed Lucas Corvee of France 21-9 21-17 in 32 minutes to advance. The Guntur player will now take on 14th seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark. Sai Praneeth B will be up against Chou Tien Chen. PV Sindhu is also in action against Cheung Ngan Yi.